8. Imagine It Forward: Courage, Creativity, and the Power of Change by Beth Comstock

As post-pandemic life continues to shift where and how we work, Comstock’s guide to mastering change is more relevant than ever. In Imagine It Forward, she shares what she learned about innovation through three decades of working at GE and media giants including NBC and CBS. Among her practical advice: Don’t be held back by bureaucratic bottlenecks and “gatekeepers” who see divergent thinking as a threat and try to hold onto the power they have. Pull in forward thinkers and change agents who think differently than you. Have an uncompromising faith in experimentation and talk about your new ideas to people—because the more you do, the clearer it becomes. And rather than letting time or budget constraints hamper you, allow them to fuel your creativity instead.

A takeaway: “A spark is a person, usually an outsider, whose unique perspective—the more different, the better—challenges the team to think differently.”

