9. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey

This classic has sold 40 million copies for a reason. It’s a guide for aligning your goals with your actions to build integrity, character, and success. The book is worth it alone for his “put first things first” idea, in which Covey explains how tasks fit into one of four quadrants ranging from “urgent and important” down to “not urgent and not important”—and how most of us spend the most time on the latter that we should either delegate or eliminate altogether. Covey also believes in beginning with the end in mind (offering a funeral exercise to identify how you want to be remembered), in having an abundance mentality over a scarcity one, and practicing real listening with an intention to understand rather than reply. Learning to be both independently and interdependently effective is his secret to success.

A takeaway: “Until a person can say deeply and honestly, ‘I am what I am today because of the choices I made yesterday,’ that person cannot say, ‘I choose otherwise.’ ”

