3. Principles: Life & Work by Ray Dalio

Mark Cuban calls this book by billionaire hedge fund investor Ray Dalio “a bible.” Dalio shares what led to his rise from his middle-class Long Island upbringing to founding Bridgewater Associates investment firm that’s made more money for its clients than any hedge fund in history. And with it, he provides a framework for how to evaluate opportunities and make better decisions yourself by sticking to a set of principles that will protect you from flawed thinking. Dalio built his company culture around this, he says with “an idea meritocracy” that is based on radical open-mindedness and transparency. By identifying your own weaknesses and opening your mind to differing opinions, you are able to make rational choices rather than emotional ones. “Evaluate accurately, not kindly” writes Dalio of making successful decisions. Follow his principles and you can, too.

A takeaway: “Maturity is the ability to reject good alternatives in order to pursue even better ones.”

