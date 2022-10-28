On Habits Get it

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear

Whether you’re trying to meditate, train for an Ironman, or launch your side hustle, Clear’s book can help you develop the good habits that will get you there. His advice is based on studies that show most of our behavior follows a predictable pattern of cue, craving, response, reward (as in: see the cake; imagine tasting it; devour it; feel glorious for a few short seconds). Clear walks you through how to work with the four laws of behavior change by making what you want obvious, attractive, easy, and satisfying (as in: replace the cake with fruit; make it visible, cleaned, and ready to eat; feel healthy; be proud of yourself.) And if you make a chart marking off every day you follow the desired habit, you can watch your small changes lead to big success.

A takeaway: “Goals are about the results you want to achieve. Systems are about the processes that lead to those results.”

