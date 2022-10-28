On Leadership Get it

5. Trillion Dollar Coach: The Leadership Playbook of Silicon Valley’s Bill Campbell by Eric Schmidt, Jonathan Rosenberg, and Alan Eagle

The late Bill Campbell was a Jedi master in management methodology who coached some of the biggest tech players in Silicon Valley—including at Apple and Google in their rise. He was a college football player turned college football coach who transformed his career by going into business in his forties and quickly climbing the ladder. And though he passed away in 2016, more than 80 people who knew him share what they learned. Campbell, for example, was a proponent of bringing your whole self to work, believing that humanizing one another gets the most out of the team. And he knew the power of really listening to people and encouraging autonomy—which is why a manager telling Intuit engineer what features to build in a product made him furious. (“Tell them what problem the consumer has,” Campbell said, “then let them figure out the features.”) And he kept his eyes open for employees on the bench, perhaps not speaking up in meetings, whose talent deserved a chance to flourish.

A takeaway: “Work the team, then the problem.”

