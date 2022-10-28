On Negotiation Get it

2. Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as if Your Life Depended on It by Chris Voss

You may have the best product and be the best person to deliver it—now put the best deal-making power in your hands. Based on research on emotional intelligence and cognitive bias, former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss arms you with the tools you need. The key? Negotiating with people, not against them. He explains how doing an “accusation audit” (calling out the other person’s negative perceptions of you) can diffuse a problem; how getting someone to say a “calibrated no” will make them feel more in control; how proposing odd numbers seems to make people believe you’ve reached your bottom line; and how writing your best-case goal down helps you from falling victim to your own BATNA (Best Alternative to a Negotiated Agreement), which might be the lowest cash offer you already have. “Never be so sure of what you want,” writes Voss, “that you wouldn’t take something better.”

A takeaway: “The goal is to identify what your counterparts actually need (monetarily, emotionally, or otherwise) and get them feeling safe enough to talk and talk and talk some more about what they want.”

