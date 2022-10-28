On Productivity Get it

4. The 5am Club: Own Your Morning. Elevate Your Life by Robin Sharma

Apple CEO Tim Cook famously wakes at 3:45 am. Author Robin Sharma suggests joining the ranks of the highest-level performers like these by waking early yourself for a “victory hour” first thing in the morning during the time of least distraction, when your brain’s prefrontal cortex (that does all the analyzing and worrying for you) is temporarily shut down. He proposes waking at 5 a.m. and following a 20/20/20 formula: Spend 20 minutes exercising to lower cortisol and accelerate the formation of neural connections; 20 minutes reflecting, by mediating or planning; and 20 minutes learning, reading, or studying to help you grow. Also vital to the plan: Banning electronic devices in the bedroom so your screens don’t keep you awake at night, and your work messages aren’t the first thing you check as soon as you wake up. Rest, wake, then start your day with energy and purpose.

A takeaway: “The soreness of growth is so much less expensive than the devastating costs of regret.”

