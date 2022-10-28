On Purpose Get it

10. Let My People Go Surfing: The Education of a Reluctant Businessman by Yvon Chouinard

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard’s book has become a primer on pursuing your purpose through responsible business practices. His compelling account follows how the avid rock climber turned his small business selling alpinist equipment into a $3 billion success and one of the most environmentally conscientious companies on earth (the ownership of which he recently transferred to a trust dedicated to protecting land combatting climate change). And he did it by making unconventional choices. Not only did he encourage his employees to live rich, full lives (“We run a flexible workplace,” he writes, “and we have ever since we were a blacksmith shop that shut down whenever the waves were six feet, hot and glassy”), but he stayed true to his values of sustainability, like when he made the decision to produce his sportswear from 100% organic cotton. “Every time we’ve elected to do the right thing,” he writes, “it’s turned out to be more profitable.”

A takeaway: “In every long-lasting business, the methods of conducting business may constantly change, but the values, the culture and the philosophies remain constant.”

