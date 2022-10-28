On Wealth Get it

7. The Millionaire Fastlane: Crack the Code to Wealth and Live Rich for a Lifetime by M.J. DeMarco

Like Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad, Poor Dad for a new generation, author M.J. DeMarco aims to shake up old-school thinking about money. Yes, he says, you can “get rich slow” using the default template for success: Get a job, invest in your 401K, and spend frugally. But this is his pep talk on moving from a mediocrity mindset to a wealth one much faster. The secret is similar to what Tim Ferriss outlined in The 4-Hour Workweek: Detach the hours you work from the money you earn by creating a path to passive income, or what DeMarco calls “a real, living fruit-bearing money tree.” The way to do that, he says, is by thinking like a producer. Instead of consuming products you want, study them: the packaging, the messaging, the feeling that makes you want it. Then learn from that and use it yourself.

A takeaway: “Stop thinking about business in terms of your selfish desires, whether it’s money, dreams or ‘do what you love.’ Instead, chase needs, problems, pain points, service deficiencies, and emotions.”

