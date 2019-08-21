10 CrossFit Games Athletes Share Their Favorite WODs

The CrossFit Games are over, but with the CrossFit Open starting in October this year, now isn’t the time to dial back your conditioning, cardio work, gymnastics, or high-intensity interval training. The following workouts, from 10 CrossFit Games veterans, can help you increase all 10 domains of fitness: endurance, stamina, strength, flexibility, power, speed, coordination, agility, balance, and accuracy.

Before you grab the barbell and start ripping out reps, keep in mind that these are intense workouts with complex movements, so make sure you’re warming up beforehand, scaling appropriately, and lifting with flawless form. If you ever want to learn (or re-learn) the basics, check out our encyclopedia of bodyweight workouts here.