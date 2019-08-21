10 CrossFit Games Athletes Share Their Favorite WODs

Directions: Complete 4 rounds with a time cap of 20 minutes.

400-meter run

3 legless rope climbs

7 squat snatches (185 lbs)

What Anasagasti Says: “This is a great example of a traditional CrossFit WOD. There are elements of strength (the snatch), gymnastics (the rope climbs), and conditioning (the run).”

Training Notes: If legless rope climbs aren’t in your wheelhouse, use your legs. If that’s still too challenging, you can try pullups or even ring rows. Scale the snatches to something you can do quick singles of (and err on the light side to start because you’re going to be gassed by round 2).