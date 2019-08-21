10 CrossFit Games Athletes Share Their Favorite WODs

Directions: Complete 4 rounds for time.

12 burpees over 30-inch box

12 alternating one-armed dumbbell snatch (70lbs)

400-meter run

What Fikowski Says: “I did this workout as part of my preparation for this year’s Games. It was a lot of fun and includes one movement from each category: gymnastics, weightlifting, and monostructural. The combination is pretty exhausting, and having to finish with a 400-meter run is particularly painful.”

Training Notes: Same note about flawless snatch technique (or subbing out with front squats). As for the burpees, you can use a shorter box (or a barbell, or nothing at all).