Directions: Cap the workout at 12 minutes

30 clean and jerks (95 lbs)

30 muscle-ups

30 snatches (95 lbs)

What Adams Says: “I really liked the last event of this year’s Games, The Standard. Even though we were all super beat-up, it’s a great all-around test.”

Training Notes: This workout combines two popular “Hero” WODs, Grace and Isabel, and it’s a banger. Scale down the weight, and if you can’t do 30 ring muscle-ups, do them on the bar or sub to pullups (or a pullup variation).