Directions: Perform 30–20–10 rep scheme for time.

Calorie ski erg

Deadlift (100 lbs)

What Newbury Says: “This workout is short, sharp, and effective for training your body’s ability to hinge in both directions. It tests midline control and strength while also getting the heart rate up.”

Training Notes: If you don’t have access to a ski erg, you can row—and lighten the barbell until you can deadlift with perfect form.