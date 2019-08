Directions: Complete 3 rounds for time.

15 toes-to-bar

15 burpees

What Greene Says: “Go out hard and hang on.”

Training Notes: This is meant to be a sprint, so scale it so you can do the WOD unbroken the whole time. For the toes-to-bar, that could mean raising your legs only to your chest (instead of hitting the bar with your feet)—or switching to situps.