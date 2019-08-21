10 CrossFit Games Athletes Share Their Favorite WODs

Directions: Complete all reps for each exercise in a sequence

100 pullups

80 GHD situps

60 one-legged squats (alternating)

40-calorie row

20 dumbbell push-presses (70 lbs each)

What Saunders Says: “I love chipper WODs because you only do each movement once rather than repetitive rounds, so it’s really fun to go all-in on one, then dump it and move on. This workout has such a great balance of every element of CrossFit, so it feels like a real race of all my favorite movements.”

Training Notes: You can sub with jumping pullups, conventional situps, and air squats. Also, the one-armed snatch is a complex lift, so make sure your form is flawless before adding it into your metcons. You can always scale down the weight. If it isn’t, consider doing a barbell snatch or a front squat instead.