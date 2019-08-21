10 CrossFit Games Athletes Share Their Favorite WODs

The Workout: Complete for time.
50 bar-facing burpees
50 power snatch 95lbs
50 box jump-overs 24″
50-calorie rows
What Ohlsen Says: “I did the snatches in sets of 10 and rowed about 1,200-1,500 calories per hour. I finished the burpees at 2:20, the snatches at 5:50, and the box jump-overs by 7:48. My final time was 10:35.”
Training Notes: If you want to keep pace with Ohlsen, you’ll need to scale. You can cut reps on all the movements, decrease the weight on the snatch, and/or lower the box for the jump-overs. No matter what, though, the row is going to burn your lungs.Back to top