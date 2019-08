Directions: Complete for time.

10 rope climbs

20 back squats (225 lbs)

30 handstand pushups

40 calorie row

What Panchik Says: “I like ‘Brehm’ because you need to be strong, but also highly skilled in gymnastics. It’s very unique because not many workouts have back squats in them, and that’s one of my biggest strengths.”

Training Notes: Same scaling options as before. Pullups for rope climbs and handstand pushups from a box. Also, dial back the weight on the back squat.