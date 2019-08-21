10 CrossFit Games Athletes Share Their Favorite WODs

Directions: Complete 1 round with a time cap of 10 minutes.

200-ft dumbbell overhead lunge

50 dumbbell box stepups

50 strict handstand pushups

200-ft handstand walk

50-lb dumbbell stepups on 24-in box

What Mäntylä Says: “Even though this WOD was part of the Open, which usually consists of ‘simple’ movements, it was a cool workout, especially because I love handstand pushups.”

Training Notes: There are lots of scaling options here. Lighten the dumbbell until it’s a weight you can hold above your head without overextending your back and with your elbows locked out. For the stepups, you can always lower the height of the box and/or scale down the weight. The handstand pushups can be taken to a box or subbed out with pushups, and the handstand walk can be replaced with more lunges.