10 CrossFit Games Athletes Share Their Favorite WODs

Directions: Perform 15–10–5 rep scheme for time.

Muscleup

Thruster (155 lbs)

What Moorad Says: “I like this style of workout because it’s fast and challenges the whole body. I would approach this as a sprint. Everything needs to be unbroken, and the repetitions need to be cycled quickly.”

Training Notes: Unless you’re an aspiring Games athlete, you won’t be able to do this as a sprint as Moorad has it written. For the thruster, which is a front squat into a shoulder press, use a weight you can realistically do 15 reps of without stopping, and since you’re about to be gasping for air, be conservative. For the muscleup, remember you can do kipping pullups, strict pullups, or ring rows. Again, it’s supposed to be unbroken, so scale down to the point where you don’t have to stop.