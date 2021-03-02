10 Easy Steps To Get Rock Solid Abs From The Comfort Of Home

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Getting into shape is no easy task. You really need to put a lot of time into the goal. Not just time. You need to put a lot of effort into it as well. There’s no real shortcuts one can take when it comes to sculpting your body. Especially if you’re looking to Get Rock Solid Abs from home.

Working out from home is a really great idea for anybody. It adds a ton of convenience to the whole process. You don’t need to deal with others taking up the machines you may want to use. And you don’t need to deal with an annoying monthly fee. If you know what you’re doing, it’s hard to beat.

You just need to know how to reach those goals you’ve set out for yourself. If you’re looking to Get Rock Solid Abs, it’s not impossible. In fact, it’s more than possible. There are plenty of ways for you to sculpt that core. And with our help, you’ll be able to do so like a pro.

Having done a good bit of research for ourselves, we have put together a helpful little guide here for you guys. Follow every single step we have laid out for you and you will be right as rain. So if you want to Get Rock Solid Abs from home, check out our tips below and get your journey started from home now.

1. GET ENGAGED

Right off the bat, you’re going to need to get engaged. Not just getting the motivation to workout. That’s definitely important and is something that you can definitely get from using Noom, an amazing fitness app that helps people get rid of old bad habits and learn to form new ones. But you need to actively know what it is you want to achieve and how to achieve those goals.

For those of you looking to get rock-solid abs, you need to learn how to engage your abs. What exercises you need to be doing and how to properly do them. When you work out your abs, you want to feel them being worked out. It needs to burn. There are three different kinds of simple workouts one can do to engage the abs. Planks, crunches, and twists are all you really need to do for amazing results in the ab area.

If you want to get more in-depth, there are plenty of ways to get more knowledgeable. As mentioned above, there is Noom. That’ll give you plenty of help. You can also get some amazing books on the matter, like the book One Exercise, 12 Weeks, Chiseled Abs by Cody Smith. In there you’ll get plenty of help in turning that flab into abs.

2. BUILD A SOLID ROUTINE (AND STICK TO IT)

When it comes to setting fitness goals for yourself, one of the most important elements is setting a routine for yourself. A routine based on what is easy for you. If you have work and a family, you can set a routine for yourself that works around that. Because once you set a routine for yourself, it becomes second nature. Once it becomes second nature, you’ll just keep doing it and doing it until you’ve hit your goals. And once you’ve hit your goals, you will then blow past them and become even more fit than you could have imagined.

It can be hard to figure out how to make a schedule for yourself. How to properly get going on the journey to hitting your goals. There’s a lot of options out there for you. For one, you can pick up this amazing book The One-Minute Workout by Martin Gibala and Christopher Shulgan. With this book, you’ll get plenty of workouts you can do quickly throughout the day. Something easy to do when you wake up before work and workouts to do after work.

You can also pick up the RIPT90 DVD Workout Program to help you along. This comes with a calendar for you to use. A calendar that breaks down the days into different workouts. Conditioning, strength, and sculpting. And these DVDs will give you the exercises needed to hit the goals for the day. Once you get a solid routine down and stick to it, you will be on the right path. A path that will become hard to deviate from.

3. MAINTAIN A HEALTHY DIET

An important part of any physical fitness journey is the dietary aspect. If you’re looking to sculpt your abs, you’re going to need to eat right. No more late-night trips to the local favorite fast food spot. You need to eat properly. You’re going to need to add changing up your diet to the routine and it isn’t going to be easy on your own. That’s why you need to use services like BistroMD and Trifecta Nutrition.

Both of these services are amazing to use because of the convenience. You can get amazing meals delivered right to your home. Meals that are made by fantastic chefs and are made to help people live healthier. When you start using these services, you will start to feel a lot better. You’ll be fueled properly, so your workouts will enact the changes in your body you want. And best of all, you’ll still enjoy what you’re eating. You just may need to moderate how much you eat and how often you eat.

4. DON’T FORGET CARDIO

Getting your abs into rock-solid shape means you’re going to want to get your core in order. And that means you’re going to want to really spend more time doing cardio workouts. Doing that will help greatly improve your core, which means every other workout will come easier. And just doing cardio, you’ll see your body start to shrink. Fat will burn and you will move with a greater sense of mobility. You’ll have an easier time doing crunches with a little less weight holding you down.

You’ll need to fuel up to have the energy and nutrients to make your body primed to positively change from a cardio workout. And you can get all of that with some amazing Pre-workout supplements. Pick up a container of whichever one catches your eye and get ready to hit the trails with all the fuel you can possibly handle.

5. LOSE EXTRA FAT

Cardio is going to a lot of work in burning off fat. But for many, it won’t solve all the problems. There’s still going to be some fat that you just can’t get rid of. And if you can’t get rid of the lingering fat in your abs, you need help carving them out. And you can do that with the help of some amazing and healthy fat burners.

These fat burners are going to do some great work in targeting those areas that just won’t let a cardio workout affect them. There’s a lot of them out there you can’t go wrong with picking up. There’s the Burn-XT Thermogenic Fat Burner, which will do a lot of great work in burning fat while suppressing your appetite and giving you a ton of energy. There’s the Muscletech Hydroxycut Hardcore Elite Weight Loss Supplement, which will help boost up your metabolism so you can process food and burn off those calories a lot quicker. And there’s the Herbtonics Apple Cider Vinegar Keto Capsules, which will get your body into Ketosis quicker so it’ll burn fat for energy.

You have a lot of options out there. So if workouts aren’t getting all the fat out of targeted areas, then you may want to pick up one of these Fat Burners for the help you crave.

6. TARGET ALL THREE ABDOMINAL AREAS

When you’re going to start those ab workouts, you need to focus on all three abdominal areas. You don’t want to end up accidentally doing a bunch of workouts that all hit the same spot. It’s a whole lot of energy spent for nothing. So you need to know what you’re doing and how to work them out.

The three parts of the abs are the Upper Abs, Lower Abs, and Side Abs. There are plenty of workouts you can do for each area. For the Upper Abs, you can do crunches and hip lifts. Lower Abs can get hit with Leg Lifts and Scissors. And the Sides can get sculpted with side bends and oblique crunches.

Getting knowledgeable and getting your routine down pat will make these workouts a lot easier. You’ll know what to do and you’ll have plenty of workouts to do to add variety to the journey. Hitting all three will make your abs really come into their own. And with the help of gear like an Ab Roller Kit, you’ll get Rock Solid abs in no time.

7. GET YOURSELF A WEIGHTED VEST

Adding a weighted vest to any workout will make the results a lot more impressive. By adding that weight to your body, you’ll burn more calories during your workout. Which will greatly aid in losing fat. And it’ll help the muscles break down and recover even more. There’s a lot of them out there but our favorite might be the RUNFast Adjustable Weighted Vest. You can move up in weight over time so you don’t need to buy another one. And it’s incredibly durable.

8. GET A SET OF RESISTANCE BANDS

When you want to work out from home, you need to get gear that’ll make it a lot more convenient for you. Stuff that is spacious and easy to store when you’re not using it. Gear that is also very effective. And there are few items that fit the bill more than that than Resistance Bands.

Resistance Bands are great for those looking to sculpt their abs. They allow you to work out the whole body with minimal strain and impact on the joints. You can use them on their own or you can add them to other workouts to add more resistance, making the results a lot more impressive.

There are a lot of Resistance Bands out there. To get some that are great to use with other workouts like scissors and the like, the Letsfit Resistance Bands Set is perfect. For sets that are great to turn any room into a full-body gym, the Whatafit Resistance Bands Set and the Veick Resistance Bands Set are hard to beat.

9. HYDRATE, HYDRATE, HYDRATE

When it comes to working out, you need to stay properly hydrated. It is the fuel that gives our body life. You’ll get energy from water to keep working out. It’ll also help you suppress your appetite, remove waste from the body, and boost your metabolism. All of which will greatly help you go harder during your workouts.

Obviously, you need a good water bottle to bring with you during your workouts. Something like this great little Venture Pal Motivational Water Bottle to help you properly fuel throughout the day or during a workout. And you can even add this effective Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier to give that water the boost you need to properly feed your body.

10. GET SOME SLEEP

And at the end of the day when you’ve gone through the entire routine, you need to get some sleep. That may seem obvious, but people don’t always get the best rest. For whatever reason, sleep isn’t taken into account. But sleep is vital in keeping your body healthy. Primed to properly change after a workout.

You need all the help you can get to get the best sleep you can at night. A deep, restful sleep so your body can recharge. So your muscles can recover. And so you can tackle the next day completely rejuvenated. And there are some simple ways you can help rest easier at night.

For one, you can get a better pillow to fall asleep on. A pillow like these Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows, which will give you the support and comfort you need to rest easier at night.

You can also get an amazing weighted blanket like this one from YnM. A weighted blanket is great at getting your body to relax and decompress after a long day, so you can get to bed quicker.

There’s also the option that this Nighttime Fat Burner from Dr. Emil provides. It doesn’t just help ease your body into sleep. But it also gets your body to burn fat while you sleep. pretty perfect for the shredded ab goal you have set for yourself.

When it comes to getting better sleep, you have a lot of options. Whatever works for you, grab it, and don’t let it go. Because if you’re not getting great sleep, then everything else is going to be all for naught.

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out 10 Best Moisture-Wicking Men’s Underwear For Working Out

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!