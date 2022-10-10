When you’re training from home, you need workouts you can do with minimal equipment. How about workouts that require just one kettlebell? They’re simple and ideal for small spaces, but don’t let that deter you: These routines are also challenging, creative sweat sessions.

Why Kettlebells?

Kettlebells offer unique advantages over dumbbells. First, the kettlebell design creates unbalanced weight that constantly challenges your grip and stability flexors. Additionally, kettlebells allow you to focus on functional movements that carry over to athletic performance. Better yet, kettlebells are just plain fun to use.

What to Know Before Working Out

These kettlebell workouts were designed by Tyler Manzo, a fitness instructor at Brick New York, and Lee Boyce, Toronto-based strength coach, speaker, college professor, owner of Lee Boyce Training Systems, and internationally published fitness writer. To do them, all you need is one kettlebell.

You’ll notice there are similarities between the workouts: Choose one that fits the amount of time you have, and try a different one the next time. Even though there’s programming and exercise overlap throughout these routines, they’re distinct enough that you’ll keep getting results as long as you don’t stick to any one workout for too many weeks on end. (Note: These workouts are not meant to comprise a complete program.)

So, go ahead and invest in a kettlebell or two to keep in your house—that way, you never have a reason to skip your workout.

Instructions: You will be performing many reps for several rounds, and in some cases, you will be performing them for time. The goal of these workouts is to elevate your heart rate, so be sure that you select a kettlebell light enough to sustain proper exercise form throughout the entire workout.

The Best At-Home Workouts You Can Do With a Single Kettlebell

