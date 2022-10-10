Workout 9: The Chipper
Going as fast as you can, do the following:
- Kettlebell squat x 50
- Pushup x 50
- Kettlebell swing x 50
- Burpee x 50
- Kettlebell deadlift x 50
There’s a reason this is called The Chipper, Manzo says: It’s a monster amount of reps. To do it, attack each 50-rep set by breaking it up into smaller chunks: 25-15-10, 15-15-10-10, or even 10-10-10-10-10. As you improve and become fitter, you’ll be able to do this workout faster, so make sure to record your times and track your progress.
