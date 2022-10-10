Workout 10: Swing, Press, Chop

Kettlebell Swing and Squat x 20: Perform a standard kettlebell swing using the hip as the hinge point. On your second rep, drop into a deep squat as the kettlebell makes its way up to shoulder level. Try to make the transition as smooth as possible. Continue alternating between swings and squats for 20 total reps. Perform 3 sets with 90 seconds of rest between sets.

Single-arm Kettlebell Z Press x 10: Sit on the floor with your legs outstretched completely. Hold the kettlebell with one hand in a racked position at the middle of the chest. Keep the other hand free (don’t hold your thigh or touch the floor with it). Sit tall and press the weight overhead to a full extension, and lower slowly to the same starting point. Avoid leaning back or slouching. Perform 3 sets, each arm. Rest 1 minute between sets.

Hollow Body Kettlebell Chop x 12: Lay on your back and position your pelvis so your lower back rests flush to the floor, with no space in between. Raise the legs off the ground to engage the abs, but don’t compromise the flat lower back. Keep the knees straight and hold that position. With both hands, hold the kettlebell at arm’s length above your chest. Then slowly “chop” the weight backward toward the floor with straight elbows. Let the kettlebell gently tap the ground and return it to the starting position. That’s one rep. Perform 12 reps using the same slow tempo, and repeat for 3 sets. Rest for 1 minute between sets.

