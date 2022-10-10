Workout 11: The Ladder

Part 1: Begin with 12 kettlebell goblet squats. As a superset to the squats, perform 1 single pushup (bodyweight only). After minimal rest (0 to 15 seconds), perform 11 goblet squats and 2 pushups. Then proceed to 10 squats and 3 pushups. Continue repeating in this fashion until you’ve inversed the values and performed 12 pushups and 1 goblet squat. Then rest as long as needed.

Part 2: Now it’s time to focus on opposing patterns. First, perform 12 kettlebell swings. As a superset to the swings, perform 1 biceps curl (using two hands on the kettlebell). Then perform 11 swings and 2 curls to follow up. Continue in the same fashion as Part 1 until you get to 12 curls and 1 kettlebell swing. Rest as long as needed.

