Workout 12: The 15-Minute Kettlebell Swing EMOM

Start your clock, then immediately do 15 kettlebell swings. It should take somewhere around 20 seconds. At the end of your last swing, rest for the amount of time that remains in that minute (in this example, 40 seconds). At the turn of the next minute, perform your second set of 15 kettlebell swings. Continue in this fashion until 15 minutes have elapsed. This is a great metabolic blaster that should leave you breathing heavy.

