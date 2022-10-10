Workout 13: Unilateral Bliss

Single-arm Kettlebell Floor Press x 12 (each arm): Lay on the floor while holding a kettlebell in a bench press finish position. Remain tight, and perform 12 floor presses. Tuck the elbow fairly close to the body on each rep. Perform 3 sets per arm. Rest 1 minute between sets.

Suitcase Walking Lunge x 20 strides: Hold the kettlebell in one hand like a suitcase. Perform 20 walking lunge strides, making sure not to pause between steps. On your next set, hold the weight in the opposite hand. Perform 4 sets. Rest 90 seconds between sets.

Single-arm Kettlebell Bentover Row x 12 (each arm): Hold the kettlebell at arm’s length by letting the weight hang toward the ground. Maintain a flat spine and hinge forward at the waist. Pull the shoulder blade back, brace the core, and row the weight into the rib cage. Avoid twisting or slouching and squeeze the muscles of the upper back as you move. Perform 3 sets. Rest 60 seconds between sets.

Kettlebell Situp x 10: Lay on your back with the kettlebell in a bench press finish position. Spread the legs wide, and then simply sit up tall. It’s OK to use your free hand to help yourself up. With the loaded arm, keep the elbow straight and your knuckles facing the ceiling. Once you’re sitting tall, slowly return to the starting position and repeat. On your next set, switch loaded hands. Perform 4 sets. Rest 60 seconds between sets.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!