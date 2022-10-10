Workout 3: 10-Minute EMOM Blast
This workout is structured as an EMOM, which means “every minute on the minute.” Start working when the clock hits the top of each minute. As soon as you’re done, you can rest for the remainder of the minute.
On even minutes (including the start of the workout), do 20 kettlebell swings.
On odd minutes, do 12 burpees.
“Go hard in each segment, because this workout is only 10 minutes and gives you some built-in rest thanks to the EMOM protocol,” says Manzo.
