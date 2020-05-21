10 Intense Speed Drills to Improve Your Power and Explosiveness

View this post on Instagram

🔥WARM UP DRILL🔥 . . 📋 Your hip flexion angle plays a major role on your sprinting mechanics. Here is an exercise that helps you to work on your body position and increase your hip flexors power, in order to get faster on the pitch or before your sprint's trainings. 🏃🏽