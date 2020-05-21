10 Intense Speed Drills to Improve Your Power and Explosiveness

View this post on Instagram

Mastering the art of body control will greatly enhance your ability to do anything you want athletically!! When performing any type of explosive movements, be sure to have total control of your mind and body. Everything needs to be in Sync! Learning how to control your body mid air is crucial because it’ll also help you prevent injuries and mishaps. The next time you perform any explosive movements, attack it with no fear and no doubt! The moment you allow fear and doubt, is the moment when you’ll get hurt! Be in control!! #BodyAndMindControl ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ #OnAMission #ResilientMentality #WiredWithGreatness #TrustTheProcess #ExplosiveTraining #Bounce #Football #Athletes #Basketball #Sports #Vertical #VerticalJump #Volleyball #Training #LongJump #HighJump #TripleJump #VerticalTraining #SportsPerformance #SportsPerformanceTraining #Heath #BodyBuilding #LegDay #Plyos