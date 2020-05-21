10 Intense Speed Drills to Improve Your Power and Explosiveness

View this post on Instagram

⚡️Nosedive Sprinter Jumps⤵️#theextra10 • 🏎Force yourself to get faster! Exercises that can only be completed with a high degree of speed are excellent for all athletes • 💯There’s two very limited time windows in this progression. The first being after the initial “nosedive” jump. Essentially, you have to plant the leg that’s up, in a proper athletic position; prior to dropping back down to the ground. Next, due to gravity; you have a very limited time window to complete the three midair leg switches. This potentially forces you to move faster than you normally would • ⚾️🏀⚽️🏐🏈You can’t beat this drill when it’s comes to sport carryover. If there’s one thing all sports have in common, it’s falling and getting up. Whether we slip, get knocked down, or intentionally dive to make a play, it’s extremely important that we get back up as quick as possible. This drill trains you to use your arms to push off the ground, get your feet under you quickly, and explode with good mechanics. If you play a sport, you know that this is a common scenario you have to deal with on almost a gamely basis. Therefore, to optimize performance; it’s vital that we prepare adequately for this particular situation •