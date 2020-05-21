10 Intense Speed Drills to Improve Your Power and Explosiveness

View this post on Instagram

Man wish I had more space for my workouts, but you gotta make use of what you have. These are single leg lateral hops, using my shoes as markers, you can use basically anything though. I did a total of 5 sets of these. So give it a try! Follow @athletic_education @athletic_education Sub to my YouTube(link in bio) @athletic_education . . . #athletics #tracknation #trackandfield #trackandfieldlife #400m #runfast #world #athletics #fit #speedtraining #highjump #longjump #jumpnation #hurdles #motivation #running #tips #trackmemes #follow #squat #lunges #core #strength #motivation #agility #football #basketball #sprinting #athleticeducation #explosive #powerful