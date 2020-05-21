10 Intense Speed Drills to Improve Your Power and Explosiveness

View this post on Instagram

🔥Explsoive Legs🔥

Light up those legs with these 3 explosive leg exercises✅ Build lower body explosiveness and power, get a sick pump, and torch calories. You're definitely going to want to get after these! Let's get work👊🏻

Body Clean Pause Tuck Jump Half Burpee Plyo Lunge Squat Squat Get Up to Pause Vertical Jump