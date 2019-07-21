Even as he was in the thick of the fight during the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, golfer Brooks Koepka found time to get into the gym for a big lift. Before his final round on Sunday, which ended with the first major PGA championship in his career, Koepka was working out with trainer Joey Diovisalvi (who also works with Dustin Johnson, arguably the fittest man in golf), getting in a bench press.

That work in the gym really paid off: Koepka tied the record for the lowest U.S. Open score at 16-under for his win, matching fellow star Rory McIlroy’s 2011 performance. (UPDATE) Oh, and guess what? Koepka handled the very tough conditions at the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, winning his second-straight U.S. Open title, the first time that’s happened since 1989.

While some golfers like to keep everything focused on the course during a tournament—especially a major—Koepka has no problem getting in a morning lift, even when he’s one of the top guys on the leaderboard. Like fellow golf stars such as Johnson, McIlroy, and Rickie Fowler, Koepka trains hard and all but destroys the notion that golfers can’t train like other athletes.

Koepka has continued to crush it on the golf course. In 2018, he won two more majors to add to his trophy case, and he also earned the top ranking in golf after winning the CJ Cup in October 2018. Koepka has continued to work hard to stay on top, and this rundown will show you some of the moves that help him stay strong on the course. No wonder he’s earned the nickname “Captain America” from his play out on the course.

Here’s a look at Koepka’s best workout moments in the gym.

