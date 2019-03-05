Australian actor Chris Hemsworth may play the Norse god Thor on the big screen in Marvel’s movies, but he’s basically a god in the gym, too. He’s tall, ripped, and sculpted—making him the perfect actor to go head-to-head with the Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok and all the other villains he’s faced in the Thor franchise. (Update: And Hemsworth will be back for Thor 4 with director Taika Waititi, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The director has signed on to make the follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok.)

Likewise for his role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame—starring the ultra-ripped Josh Brolin as Thanos—which are shaping up to be two of the most epic superhero movies ever.

Hemsworth has had to transform his body to play the hero multiple times, and it isn’t always easy to do it. Hemsworth spoke with his home country’s News.com.au about his transformations.

“I’m eating every two hours so it’s not just the working out part,” Hemsworth said.

Check out how Hemsworth’s trains to become superhuman.