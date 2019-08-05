Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson doesn’t do anything half-assed. Especially not working out. Whether it’s crushing a workout after waking up at 4 a.m. in the #IronParadise following a full night of shooting Jumanji, or performing badass stunts on the set of the newest Fast & Furious spinoff, Johnson “blesses the iron” with the same high-octane intensity every single time.
That’s the biggest reason why the Fast 8 and Hobbs & Shaw star has gone from a football player whose career was derailed by injury to the world’s highest-paid actor and “Sexiest Man Alive.” So if there’s one guy you should be following on Instagram to make sure you’re staying motivated and going hard in the gym, it’s him.
There are some other ultra-fit celebrity dudes that are worth checking out—we listed 24 more of them who crush their workouts on Instagram—but “The Rock” ranks number one. If you want to workout like him, you can do that too with this workout Men’s Journal put together based on Johnson’s training for Jumanji—it’s certainly working for Johnson, who looks massive as Dr. Smolder Bravestone.
Man, does he even have time to sleep? (He has a great alarm clock to use if he actually does.)
Either way, Johnson knows how to dominate the gym better than anyone else in Hollywood. Here 10 of his best workout and training moments on Instagram to prove it:
14. Johnson gets in a chest workout:
13. Johnson gets in a workout with a massive chain:
HUGE 🎧🔥 drop TODAY #CyberMonday! My @underarmour #1 sellers. NEW Black & White #ProjectRock joints designed for the hardest workers in the room. Consumer proven to be THE BEST over the ear 🎧’s created for hard core training you’ll ever wear. As always with our collection drops, these will sell out fast so grab your pair tomorrow – AVAILABLE ONLY at @underarmour stores across the country and ON LINE. Thanks for lovin’ the gear & enjoy ~ DJ #hardestworkerintheroom
12. Johnson gets in some dumbbell moves with big weight:
11. While promoting Baywatch, Johnson gets in a workout:
Clangin' & bangin' at one of my fav hard core gyms in Germany. Thank you XXXL DIE SCHMIEDE for always being my home away from home, providing a hard core spot where I can anchor my day and smash some shit for 87 minutes. My pre workout is kickin' in. Here comes trouble..💀 #Berlin #HumbleHungry #InternationalPressTour #Baywatch
10. Johnson blasting his pecs with a chest workout:
Killer workouts the past few weeks at The Dungeon aka MetroFlex in a little town outside of Atlanta, called Buford. When I'm on the road shooting, I'll travel hours from wherever I'm staying just to find a hard core gym where the owners turn up the heat for me so it's a sweat box and members respectfully leave me alone. I've gotten after it at hard core gyms all around the world and every once in a while you find a very bad ass old school machine that's no longer made like this angled "Pec Deck" that's engineered to give your pecs a burn and pump full of blood like never before. Luv this lil' darlin' so much the owners were nice enough to let me buy it from them. She's already luv's my sweat so she'll fit in perfectly in my #IronParadise at home! I know.. "Pec Deck" sounds like a creepy chatroom name, but it's better than "Pec Meat" which is my nickname every time I train chest. #Dungeon #IronParadise #MyAnchor⚓️
9. Finishing off a training session with an intense weighted battle ropes exercise:
Puttin' in the blood, sweat and respect daily in my NEW @underarmour #RockDelta shoes (prototype). Testing out new innovation and technology so by the time I deliver them to you in the 1st QTR 2017, you'll be catchin' fire in one of the greatest training shoes ever designed and engineered. Get ready.. #HardestWorkerInTheRoom #OnlyTypeOfLivingIKnow #RockDelta #NoExcuses *Grind DNA s/o to Dr. Dre', Anderson, .Paak & Marsha Ambrosius for delivering my daily training anthem – "ALL IN A DAYS WORK"
8. Johnson pumping his shoulders with 70lb dumbbells and finishing with forward-lean shrugs to work his lower traps:
7. Johnson working out his upper body on a cable machine after a 4 a.m. wake up:
6. Never skip a leg day. Johnson shows off his monstrous thighs while doing leg extensions:
5. Johnson doing a tricep workout with a 75lb dumbbell:
4. Johnson preparing for a “grueling” run of shooting Baywatch, Fast 8, and Rampage with a one-arm bent over row with a massive dumbbell:
Gettin' after it extremely hard on this Sunday (as the good Lord would want it;). Training to shoot 3 movies (Baywatch, Fast & Furious 8, and Rampage) in a row for 12months straight – starting TOMORROW with Baywatch. And anytime my coach @hanyrambod yells "hold it" 6x's you can always bet your hard earned dollar that equates to wonderful f*cking pain. #KeepingItHardcore #InTheIronParadise #fst7 #GoodLordINeedBrownies 😂💪🏾💯
3. Johnson finishing off a huge lift:
They say success will only magnify the person you truly are. In that case, it's pretty simple with me.. Don't let petty things take up my time, nor do I talk shit to others. Just work hard daily. I'm also really good at dominating pizza, brownies and tequila like a drunk on free peanuts. #MagnifyingGlassOfSuccess #SimpleMan #HardWorkDrunksAndFreePeanuts
2. Johnson working his traps and grip strength with barbell shrugs for a finisher:
Sexy time. I'll pyramid up in weight for barbell shrugs as a finishing exercise for traps. (I start off with a seated leaning DB shrug variation hitting the mid to lower trap). Chalk the bars up before every set 'cause I stopped using lifting straps on my pulls so I can improve my overall vice grip strength and be a 100% in tune when the muscles firing become fatigued. Plus the vice grip strength helps me when I have to toss around 300lb+ stunt men tonight for our #Jumanji action fight sequences. Or run away from them as fast as I can;). Good day in the gym. Now I go to work til 4am. Grind DNA. Many of you know what I'm talkin' about. #OurAnchor⚓️
1. Johnson adding slabs of muscle to his upper-body with an overhead dumbbell press:
