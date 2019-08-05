Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson doesn’t do anything half-assed. Especially not working out. Whether it’s crushing a workout after waking up at 4 a.m. in the #IronParadise following a full night of shooting Jumanji, or performing badass stunts on the set of the newest Fast & Furious spinoff, Johnson “blesses the iron” with the same high-octane intensity every single time.

That’s the biggest reason why the Fast 8 and Hobbs & Shaw star has gone from a football player whose career was derailed by injury to the world’s highest-paid actor and “Sexiest Man Alive.” So if there’s one guy you should be following on Instagram to make sure you’re staying motivated and going hard in the gym, it’s him.

There are some other ultra-fit celebrity dudes that are worth checking out—we listed 24 more of them who crush their workouts on Instagram—but “The Rock” ranks number one. If you want to workout like him, you can do that too with this workout Men’s Journal put together based on Johnson’s training for Jumanji—it’s certainly working for Johnson, who looks massive as Dr. Smolder Bravestone.

Man, does he even have time to sleep? (He has a great alarm clock to use if he actually does.)

Either way, Johnson knows how to dominate the gym better than anyone else in Hollywood. Here 10 of his best workout and training moments on Instagram to prove it:

14. Johnson gets in a chest workout:

13. Johnson gets in a workout with a massive chain:

12. Johnson gets in some dumbbell moves with big weight:

11. While promoting Baywatch, Johnson gets in a workout:

10. Johnson blasting his pecs with a chest workout:

9. Finishing off a training session with an intense weighted battle ropes exercise:

8. Johnson pumping his shoulders with 70lb dumbbells and finishing with forward-lean shrugs to work his lower traps:

7. Johnson working out his upper body on a cable machine after a 4 a.m. wake up:

6. Never skip a leg day. Johnson shows off his monstrous thighs while doing leg extensions:

5. Johnson doing a tricep workout with a 75lb dumbbell:

4. Johnson preparing for a “grueling” run of shooting Baywatch, Fast 8, and Rampage with a one-arm bent over row with a massive dumbbell:

3. Johnson finishing off a huge lift:

2. Johnson working his traps and grip strength with barbell shrugs for a finisher:

1. Johnson adding slabs of muscle to his upper-body with an overhead dumbbell press:

