Have you been feeling a little low lately? Has your sex drive has gone down? Or you don’t feel like getting up and doing anything productive? These might be the symptoms of low testosterone levels.

Usually, in males, testosterone levels fall by one to two percent every year or more if you have an unbalanced lifestyle. So, with increasing age, make sure you incorporate foods that are known to boost testosterone levels in order to keep the spark of your life alive.

In this article, we have compiled a list of foods that can significantly increase your testosterone levels. Also, other related things like what testosterone is and what its deficiency can lead to are discussed in detail.

So, let’s start. Shall we?

How Vital Is Testosterone For Our Lives?

Testosterone is produced in both males and females. The two main differences are that in females, testosterone is produced in the ovaries and the adrenal glands, while in males, it is produced in testes. Secondly, in males, testosterone is produced in abundant amounts, while in females, it is produced in lower amounts.

This male sex hormone plays a vital role in uplifting libido, increasing muscle mass (for which there are some supplements on the market), and maintaining bone health. Therefore, if it falls below a certain limit, you might suffer some undesired effects. Especially if you have crossed 30, you need to pay special attention to your lifestyle and opt for healthy activities like a regular workout.

While many steroids-based T-level boosters are available in the market that might grab your attention as a quick solution to your problem, we warn you to refrain from that. When there are natural ways to increase testosterone, what is the need to go for these harmful supplements?

The vitality of testosterone for males cannot be questioned, and we are all well aware of that. Following are some prominent symptoms of testosterone deficiency that start to appear as you get older:

Increased hair fall

Lower sex drive

Difficulty getting erections

Cardiovascular issues

Decrease in muscle mass

Depression

Feeling mentally low

Obesity

Low energy levels

Is It True That Higher Testosterone Levels Add To Your Muscle Mass?

Yes. It is true that sufficient Testosterone levels in the body lead to muscle mass build-up, but the question arises, what method are you opting for to boost T-levels in your body? Are you using natural supplements or ones that are steroid-based?

If you are seeking quick results and have been taking steroid-based testosterone boosting supplements, you should strongly consider an alternative plan.

Although you might feel that you are achieving the desired results and you’ve become muscular just the way you wanted, the adverse health effects might not be worth it in the long run.

Taking artificial T-hits over time might make your body slow down the process of producing testosterone naturally. This type of damage is permanent and cannot be reversed.

12 Best Foods To Naturally Boost Your Testosterone-Levels

Along with helping in boosting testosterone levels in your body, foods like grapes, tuna, pomegranate, garlic, honey, and eggs maintain your overall well-being and provide you with various health benefits. So, let’s dig deep to learn what nature has to offer us.

Ginger

The theory that says that there is a direct link between ginger and testosterone was put to the test by scientists. They performed experiments on rats to get to a conclusion about how effective ginger can prove itself for elevating T-levels.

The results showed that testosterone levels were elevated in the rats that were fed ginger.

So, we’d recommend that men who are suffering from infertility issues should give ginger a chance by adding it to their diet, as it is said to increase T-levels by 17.7%.

In addition to all of this, with ginger being a rich source of antioxidants, it might help prevent chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer. It is also said to maintain blood cholesterol, hence lowering the likelihood of heart problems.

It might sound strange, but yes, chewing ginger can be the best way to boost T-levels in your body, the reason being that, in this way, you can benefit yourself with the freshly released enzymes, which can bring about the most potent results.

However, if you are not a fan of ginger’s strong and bitter taste, you can opt for various ginger recipes like ginger chicken, ginger tea, Malian ginger juice, etc.

Tuna

Tuna is a rich source of Vitamin D and can be highly beneficial for one’s health. You might not be a fan of its smell, but after knowing its health benefits, you’ll ignore that for sure.

Studies show that the addition of Vitamin D in your diet might raise T-levels significantly. So, in this case, tuna can be favorable for males suffering from low T-levels or infertility issues.

Moreover, tuna also offers various health benefits like protecting your eyesight, as it is a rich source of Omega-3s. According to research, individuals who ate more tuna were 68% likely to develop dry eye disease in comparison to those who didn’t.

In addition to Vitamin D and Omega-3s, tuna is also a rich source of protein too. Protein-rich foods promote metabolism and can help you shed extra pounds faster. A study revealed that those who ate tuna lost two extra pounds than those who didn’t over the same time period.

Intake of sufficient Vitamin D is the goal, so if you don’t like tuna, you can opt for other seafood options that are rich in Vitamin D. Salmon or sardines can make a good option if you are looking for an alternative to tuna.

Grapes

Resveratrol is one of the main components of grapes, and it plays a vital role in not only boosting testosterone levels in males but also promoting sperm health. Moreover, it significantly improves a man’s reproductive function by increasing libido as it triggers erections and boosts sperm count.

Also, making grapes a part of the daily diet will increase epididymal sperm motility. In simple terms, your sperm will be able to swim faster.

Grapes are packed with healthful nutrients that support human health and protection from deadly diseases. They can also save you from the after-effects of oxidative stress caused by free radicals by healing the damage done to your cells.

In addition to helping with sperm health, resveratrol also fights back certain types of cancers such as colon and breast cancer.

Low levels of potassium add to the risk of high blood pressure, which can lead to heart problems. However, adding grapes to your regular diet can help keep your blood pressure normal because grapes contain significant levels of potassium. Also, grapes might lower your blood cholesterol level too.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate is said to increase testosterone levels in males by up to 24%. It is also a rich source of antioxidants and nutrients like folate, potassium, fiber, and various vitamins, which can boost a person’s overall well-being.

In males, it might decrease the risk of prostate cancer. Also, even if someone is suffering from prostate cancer and starts drinking pomegranate juice, the chances are that the juice might slow down metastasis by promoting the death of cancerous cells.

A rich nutrient source, pomegranate might prevent joint pain and diseases like arthritis, too. Since it promotes blood flow throughout the body, it might also help in treating erectile dysfunction.

Dietary nitrates are found in abundance in pomegranate, which supports the fact it might improve exercise performance, making you more active and less prone to fatigue.

Honey

Honey contains boron, and boron is said to boost testosterone. Additionally, it is a rich source of antioxidants, which are said to lower the risk of heart attacks and certain types of cancers.

However, it is pertinent to mention that you should not overeat honey as it is high in calories and sugar, making it less suitable for people with diabetes.

Spinach

Spinach contains considerable amounts of magnesium, and magnesium is said to promote blood flow. Better blood flow means better penile erections.

Also, spinach contains a mineral that prevents the binding of certain proteins with testosterone, making higher levels of free testosterone available in your body.

It also contains various vitamins like vitamin A, C, and K1 and may delay aging by preventing the oxidative stress caused by the byproducts of metabolism – free radicals.

Spinach might also support eye health as it contains various plant compounds such as zeaxanthin and lutein. These compounds contain carotenoids – pigments found in our eyes that act as protection from sunlight. It might also play a role in balancing the body’s blood pressure since it contains sufficient nitrates.

Red Meat

Red meat contains healthful amounts of Vitamin D and zinc. If you don’t know, zinc is highly beneficial for the production of testosterone in the male body. Also, if not present in adequate amounts, it can lead to problems like erectile dysfunction.

Now, this doesn’t mean that you should start consuming red meat more than you should. That would not bring about the desired results. Instead, it might increase the risk of you developing other dangerous diseases like colon cancer.

Last but not least, make sure you only incorporate the lean cuts of red meat so that you don’t end up putting on unwanted pounds. Daily consumption of red meat is not advised. The key is moderation.

Venison

It would not be wrong to say that venison is a complete diet. It contains everything one’s daily diet should comprise– a balanced blend of proteins, fats, amino acids, minerals like zinc and iron, vitamins, and the list goes on.

Talking about men, in particular, Venison can prominently boost one’s reproductive health and testosterone levels. In addition to that, it also makes your skin healthy. The proteins present in it not only aid in building up muscle mass but also support your immune system.

If you are iron deficient, then adding venison to your daily diet might be the best option for you since it contains haem iron. Haem iron is a type of iron that is different from plan-based iron in the way that it absorbs into the body more efficiently. Therefore, it might aid in topping up your iron levels more efficiently than non-haem iron.

Cabbage

Males also have female hormones such as estrogen but in relatively low amounts as compared to women. To make testosterone work more effectively, the amount of estrogen needs to be cut down. And, we can do that by eating cabbage.

The reason behind that is that cabbage contains indole-3-carbinol. This chemical works by reducing estrogen in males, consequently aiding testosterone in performing its job more efficiently by dominating.

Despite being low in calories, cabbage exhibits a rich nutrient profile. It is a rich source of calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamins like C, K, and B, folate, protein, fiber, and manganese.

Since cabbage contains lots of insoluble fiber, it is said to promote digestion. Also, it might help you in shedding some extra pounds as it gives a feeling of being full for a long time.

Garlic

Allicin is a compound found in garlic. This compound is said to lower the amount of cortisol hormone in the body. As cortisol production is decreased, testosterone is released in greater amounts. Hence, they are indirectly proportional to each other.

The intake of garlic in its raw form might sound difficult to some people because not everyone is a fan of its taste, but trust us, it works wonders in its uncooked form.

In addition to all of this, garlic can boost brain health and lower the risk of developing diseases like dementia or Alzheimer’s. Also, those suffering from hypertension should incorporate garlic in their daily lives to lower the risk of heart attacks.

Eggs

The elements found in eggs play a significant role in boosting one’s testosterone level. Also, being a rich source of protein, eggs promote muscle building.

Eggs are packed with various vitamins like A, B5, B2, B12, B6, K, D, and E. They also contain zinc and healthy fats in adequate amounts. Another essential nutrient that most people are deprived of is choline, which is also found in eggs.

Eggs are also very beneficial for eyesight since they contain plant compounds like lutein and zeaxanthin in considerable amounts that might help you combat various eyesight disorders. Also, as discussed earlier, eggs contain Vitamin A, which is vital for eye health as its deficiency is one of the major causes of blindness throughout the world.

Eggs might also promote weight loss since they contain high levels of protein. Protein not only fires up your metabolism but also makes you feel full for a long time. In this way, your cravings are curbed, and you eat less.

If you’re concerned about your cholesterol levels and think that eggs might increase them, it would be a better option to consult your doctor before making them a part of your daily diet.

Milk

In addition to boosting testosterone levels, milk might also help you achieve a lean physique. This is because it contains amino acids and amino acids are said to increase the production of certain anabolic hormones. These hormones aid in muscle mass build-up along with trimming down the unnecessary fats present in the body.

Moreover, it is a rich nutrient source, which is the reason why it is used to nourish newborns. It would not be wrong to say that milk is a complete diet. It is the perfect blend of all essential minerals, nutrients, proteins, fats, vitamins, and whatnot.

We all have heard that milk is essential for healthy and strong bones. Well, it is 100% true. The reason behind this is that approximately 99% of our body’s calcium is found in bones and teeth, and milk is calcium-enriched. Also, all the nutrients required to enhance the absorption of calcium in bones and the body like Vitamin D and K, are also found in milk.

Those who are lactose intolerant or find it hard to digest milk can instead try alternatives like almond milk, coconut milk or rice milk, etc.

What Are The Symptoms Of Low T-Levels?

According to the research, testosterone deficiency, also known as hypogonadism, is a medical condition in which the testes fail to produce the required level of testosterone.

Some commonly observed symptoms of TDS – Testosterone Deficiency Syndrome or Hypogonadism are erectile failure, anxiety, feeling of tiredness, depression, feeling of being unwell, suspension of mental activity, and lack of interest in performing sexual activity.

If you feel like any of the above-mentioned symptoms are appearing, consult your physician instead of worrying. It’s important that you get a blood test done to check your testosterone levels and opt for any necessary treatments right away.

In What Way Can You Top-Up Your Testosterone Level?

Of course, there are many natural methods you can adopt to improve your testosterone levels. Ask yourself the following questions to understand what’s keeping you from boosting your testosterone levels:

Do You Get Enough Sleep?

Sleeplessness and restlessness increase the primary stress hormone level. This stress hormone is known as cortisol, and when cortisol is increased, it means your testosterone production is lowered.

Do You Work Out Regularly?

The more you work out, the more testosterone is released in your body. Therefore, make regular exercise a part of your daily routine.

Do You Have A Balanced Diet?

A well-balanced diet is a key to optimum T-levels in your body. Nutrients like zinc, boron, and magnesium can be helpful for promoting good testosterone levels in the body.

FAQs About T-Levels

Q. Does Alcohol Consumption Affect Testosterone Levels?

Yes! It does. Those who have low testosterone levels should avoid consuming alcohol as well as soy products.

Q. Is It Safe to Use Testosterone Booster Supplements?

Yes and No.

Yes, as long as you opt for a natural T-booster like TestoPrime, which is made up of organic ingredients and is free of harmful chemicals as well as steroids.

If you are thinking of having a steroid-based T-booster to promptly elevate your T-levels, then that is a big no.

Q. How Does Testosterone Affect Your Sex Life?

Higher testosterone levels mean better sex drive, while lower T-levels might even lead to erectile dysfunction.

In Conclusion

Testosterone is what makes a man a man. It is mainly responsible for developing secondary sex characteristics in men, such as coarseness of voice and growth of facial/body hair. In addition to that, a man’s sex life is highly dependent on testosterone. And who would like to lose that spark? Obviously, no one.

Testosterone levels are directly proportional to age in most cases. The older you get, the lower your T-levels become. But, nothing to worry about because you can stop the situation from worsening by taking action timely.

The best way to naturally uplift testosterone production in your body is to opt for a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle that includes regular exercise, proper sleep, and a nutrient-enriched diet. Above, we have listed some foods that can help you a lot in this regard, so do give them a try.

