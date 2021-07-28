12 Foods That Kill Testosterone and Some Remedies

If you are trying to increase your T levels, you might want to stay away from the foods we are going to be talking about today. After all, low testosterone is a serious concern.

You could experience a reduction in your sperm count, reduced energy, lowered bone and muscle strength, and a reduced sex drive.

The biggest ones you need to watch out for in terms of ingredients include dairy, soy, and certain fats. But the good news is that you can keep T levels up by getting regular exercise in and keeping your weight at a healthy level.

What you eat affects more than just your scale. Some foods are better for the brain, such as fish and veggies, for instance. Let’s explore which foods aren’t good for testosterone.

9 Foods That Kill Men’s Testosterone Levels

Some Fats

The type of fat that a person consumes could affect the functions and levels of testosterone. One study examined the diets of young and healthy males regarding their testicular function and levels of hormones.

Their findings suggested that eating trans fats reduces T levels. They discovered that too many omega-6’s reduced the testicles’ size and function.

That being said, it’s OK to consume polyunsaturated omega-3 fatty acids to boost the size of the testicles and improve their function. More studies are needed to confirm this, but in summary, it’s best to stay away from omega-6’s and trans fats.

Licorice Root

One study discovered that licorice root brings down the T levels of women when in menstruation. Animal studies indicate that supplementing with licorice also reduces levels of T.

Desserts, Bread, Pastries

Diets packed with pastries, bread, and desserts are connected to lowered levels of testosterone, said one study performed on men of Taiwan.

Other factors included a high intake of dairy, regularly eating out, and failure to eat enough leafy dark greens.

Mint

Peppermint and spearmint taste great; for instance, the extract mixes well into milkshakes and the leaves make the most delicious tea. However, the menthol contained in mint could actually bring down testosterone numbers.

One animal study had scientists treating female rats affected by PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) with essential oil of spearmint to see how it affected the disorder. Researchers found that the spearmint lowered the overall levels of testosterone in the rats.

More evidence suggests that mint reduces testosterone levels in females, but more studies are needed to really see what effect the herb has in general when it comes to testosterone. After all, these studies were done on animals and women. Future research should focus on men to see what happens when mint is consumed.

Alcohol

Any person who has concerns about his T levels should consider reducing or giving up drinking as a whole.

Some studies suggest that a small amount of alcohol could bring testosterone levels up, but others indicate that this is usually not what happens.

Heavy or regular drinking over long periods could cause your testosterone to go down if you are a man.

Dairy Goods

Those of you who are looking to bring up your testosterone levels should stay away from dairy products. This is because cow milk could have natural or synthetic hormones, and these could have an effect on your testosterone levels. Animal feed also contains soy, and these could boost the estrogen levels in cow’s milk.

Soy

Tofu, soy protein isolates, and edamame have what are called phytoestrogens. They are similar to estrogen and function in the same manner.

Many studies have been performed on soy, but researchers still lack an understanding of the food.

Most studies have not found a link between consumption of soy products and altered estrogen levels or serum testosterone. But one study indicated that estrogen concentrations and tenderness of the breasts went back to normal when one man quit soy.

The phytoestrogens in the soy could affect one’s body but not alter the hormone levels, and this could lead to symptoms associated with high estrogen. More research is needed in both men and women to understand the effects soy has on the body.

Certain Types of Nuts

Almonds and walnuts could have an impact on testosterone levels. Those nuts could raise levels of what’s known as SHBG, or hormone-binding globulin. This carries hormones and testosterone around the body. If levels of SHBG are too great, there will be fewer levels of free testosterone.

However, more research is necessary to figure out whether males should avoid consuming these nuts in order to keep T levels normal. The studies supporting this idea are a bit old and focus on females.

One 2011 study showed that women with PCOS (increased testosterone levels in women) were able to reduce their T levels by consuming almonds and walnuts as SHBG was increased.

Sugar

Sugar has an impact on our health, mostly for the worse! This is no different when it comes to testosterone levels. One study conducted on males aged 20 to 39 included participants that consumed large numbers of sugary beverages. These men had a higher risk of low T levels.

The same study also discovered that BMI played a role. Members of the study who had a BMI greater than 25 were also found to have lowered T levels.

Processed Foods/ Trans Fats

Naturally, we get small amounts of trans fats in dairy and meat products. But fast foods and processed foods also contain these types of fat. You will find it labeled as PHOs or partially hydrogenated oils. But, in 2018, the FDA banned the addition of these artificial trans fats into our foods.

Even though the effect is in full swing, it still tends to rear its ugly head in some processed foodstuffs. Food manufacturers are still permitted to list foods with less than .5 grams of trans fats in each serving as 0 grams. Often, you will find that trans fats show up in fried foods.

Trans fats are ones to stay away from as they raise the risk of diabetes and lower T levels. They also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. For evidence suggesting this, see this 2017 study of young Spanish men whose T levels were overall lowered due to the consumption of trans fats.

Vegetable Oil

Many of us use vegetable oil in our kitchens, and they are used for a variety of purposes. Vegetable oils contain a blend of peanut, olive, corn, canola, soybean, sunflower, or safflower oils.

These oils contain polyunsaturated fatty acids and monounsaturated fatty acids that could have a connection to lowered levels of testosterone.

One study performed on overweight males affected with hypogonadism (testes fail to function correctly) discovered that meals containing these fats drastically lowered serum testosterone levels.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are a health food rage right now; everybody is sprinkling these things into their protein smoothies or over their yogurt in the morning. But for men, it might be best to take a step back and avoid the flaxseeds.

These little powerhouses are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which we know to be good for males. But a study performed by Duke University Medical discovered that flax contains Lingnan, which reduced testosterone in all the male study participants.

Should I Worry About Bananas and/or Caffeine?

Not at all. The internet is famous for starting rumors, and unfortunately, some of them turn out to be harmful. Bananas do not affect your testosterone levels, nor does caffeine. So, feel free to take in your favorite caffeinated drinks such as coffee in the morning or iced tea on a hot day.

As this 2019 study shows, caffeine consumption is not connected with testosterone levels. In addition, feel free to peel and eat that banana.

As a matter of fact, research indicates that bananas can help bring your libido up thanks to the inclusion of bromelain in the fruit. Bananas are also packed full of riboflavin which is needed for bringing up testosterone levels.

Other great reasons men should eat a banana:

May help reduce blood pressure

Packed full of fiber and potassium

Good for the heart thanks to high potassium and low sodium

Great for pre-workout nutrition because they aid in nerve and muscle function

May boost your mood thanks to their inclusion of Vitamin B6, tryptophan, and amino acids

Natural Methods Of Boosting Your Testosterone

You should always begin by speaking to a doctor about how you can increase testosterone, but in the meantime, there are steps you can take that could help you bring T levels up.

Here are four lifestyle changes to make that could result in higher testosterone levels:

Reduce Your Stress

Stress affects your testosterone levels. When we are stressed, our body unleashes a hormone known as cortisol. This hormone helps your body handle the stress, and then your body gradually returns to normal.

But if you’re constantly stressed, cortisol is always present. Having this stress hormone circulating in the blood brings down levels of free T. Many of us lead stressful lives packed with work and family obligations.

So, taking steps to manage it can help. You might take a few minutes for yourself every day, lift weights, run, or do deep-breathing exercises to keep stress at bay. Finding a healthy way to bring your stress levels down is key.

Get Your Sleep

Yes, we know that this is a hard one for some of you out there working overtime, taking care of the kids, or managing a household. But getting enough sleep matters for men.

By getting an appropriate amount of sleep each night, your overall health could improve, which can in turn bring up testosterone levels.

But there’s a bit more to the story, because most T-releases occur when you are asleep. By getting less than 8 hours, your testosterone can end up being reduced by as much as 15% the following day.

So, while some guys are making it on 5 hours of sleep, it’s better to opt for the full 8 hours so you can potentially enjoy higher levels of testosterone.

Do Cardio And Strength Exercise

Getting exercise is important. You will need it to lose weight or to maintain a healthy weight. Being overweight can lead to lower testosterone levels, so, if you’re not working out, now is a good time to start.

For guys, cardio seems counterproductive, or they think it is something only women do. But the truth is that men should do it, too. Cardio burns lots of calories, and the muscle you build from strength training is great for burning calories when at rest.

Both varieties of exercise can also help you rebuild the muscle mass that may have been lost from low testosterone. Work out in a way that makes sense for you. After all, everybody’s fitness levels are different.

For some guys, cardio can be an 8-mile run, while for other guys it might be a brisk walk around town. Strength training doesn’t have to be benching 500lb on your first day, either. You can do bodyweight exercises at home to start or use dumbbells to get your body used to it. There’s no right or wrong way to go about this. Just do it!

Fix Your Diet

We’ve talked at length about this, but it’s worth mentioning. Men who are overweight or obese may have lower T levels. Therefore, it’s best to make sure you’re eating lots of fruits and veggies, healthy carbs, and lean protein like fish and chicken. Drink plenty of water, too.

In Conclusion

Thank you for taking the time to learn about these foods that kill your testosterone. Truthfully, It would be unrealistic to cut out some of these foods, such as the naturally-occuring sugars found in fruits. However, your best bet is to take note of what’s in your food and avoid the testosterone-diminishing ingredients.

Moderation as always is the key to everything. Plus, you should be proactive in your approach to keeping your testosterone levels up. Make sure to eat well, get plenty of rest, and drink lots of water. More importantly, work out regularly.

