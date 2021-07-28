12 Low Testosterone Signs: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

Testosterone plays an integral part in a man’s development both physically and sexually.

A man with high testosterone levels develops broader shoulders, a deeper voice, a full, healthy beard (and chest hairs), and has a high sperm count.

The hormone is also responsible for increasing bone density and muscle mass. The average level of testosterone in the blood falls between 300-1000ng/dL. If you take a serum testosterone test and yours is under 300ng/dL, then it is time to do something about it.

Unfortunately, testosterone production decreases with age. For this reason, men need to take note of the signs of low testosterone and find a way to boost them. With that said, below are 12 symptoms that point to low testosterone levels in a man.

Also read: Best Testosterone Boosters With Natural Ingredients

Causes of Testosterone Deficiency (TD) in Men

There are different reasons why the levels of testosterone drop in a man. The main reason is due to aging, which is natural. Thankfully, one can slow down the decline by engaging in rigorous exercise and eating healthy food.

Other causes of low testosterone are as follows:

Damage to the testicles — some suffer the misfortune of getting in accidents that result in their testicles being damaged extensively. If that is the case, then testosterone production will most certainly be affected.

Some men are born with rare conditions that result in testosterone deficiency (TD). Such conditions include Noonan Syndrome, ambiguous genitalia, and Klinefelter Syndrome.

Medical procedures, such as removing testicles because of cancer, may result in low testosterone levels in a man.

Several infections have been known to lower a man’s testosterone levels.

Pituitary gland diseases can also cause a drop in testosterone levels as well as other hormones.

HIV/AIDS can result in a drop in testosterone. 30 out of 100 men with HIV have low testosterone in their system. Also, 50 out of 100 men with full-blown AIDS have low testosterone.

Men with obesity are most likely to have low testosterone.

Most metabolic syndrome ailments are, either directly or indirectly, linked to low testosterone. These include excessive belly fat, high blood sugar, high cholesterol levels, and high blood pressure.

There are a handful of medications known for having testosterone deficiency as one of their side effects. Such drugs include most narcotic pain medications and antidepressants.

Hemochromatosis is a medical term that refers to too much iron in the bloodstream. If that is the case, then the chances are that your testosterone levels will take a hit.

Liver cirrhosis is also another notorious cause of testosterone deficiency. The latter is caused by excessive drinking over a long time.

Before coming up with a proper diagnosis, your doctor will ask you many questions about your medical history. These questions are aimed at finding the cause. With that said, it would be an excellent idea for you to make your medical history available to make things easier.

12 Signs of Low Testosterone Level in Men:

1. Low Blood Counts

According to an article published in the Journal of The American Medical Association, there is a high chance that an anemic man also has low testosterone. Anemia is often seen in older men, and because testosterone levels drop gradually, it might be easy to write it off.

Salient symptoms of anemia include an abnormally rapid heart rate, dizziness, lack of concentration, lack of sleep, and leg cramping. If you are experiencing any of those symptoms, it is strongly recommended you visit your physician. They will examine you before a proper diagnosis is reached.

If low testosterone is the issue, you will be given a dose of testosterone gel which should gradually fix the problem. Feel free to supplement the treatment with a diet (a list of testosterone-rich foods are presented below).

Many other ailments besides testosterone can also cause anemia in men. With that said, it is essential to consult with your physician the moment you suspect to have low blood counts.

2. Shrunken Testicles

While some men are born with naturally small testicles, others have theirs shrink over time. The main reason why a man’s testicles may shrink is because of the gradual drop of testosterone. Testosterone is key in the growth and maintenance of a man’s reproductive system.

Therefore, it is only logical the testicles shrink as the level of testosterone drops gradually. The penile size is also likely to reduce as well. However, there are other reasons why your testicles and penis may reduce in size. If this is the case with you, it is recommended to see your doctor for an evaluation.

3. Poor Memory

Though a direct link between low testosterone and affected memory has not been established yet, experts have cause to believe they are indeed related.

For starters, testosterone is known for boosting most, if not all, cognitive functions. This includes one’s memory. Therefore, it only makes sense that whenever the testosterone levels start declining, so will your memory.

A reliable study was published in the Journal of The American Medical Association involving 493 men with low testosterone. Here, doctors put some of the men on testosterone supplements and put others on placebos.

After a while, the doctors then did an assessment, and those who were on the testosterone supplement recorded an improved memory. Conversely, there was no change in those who were on placebos.

4. Decreased Bone Density

Testosterone is known for many good deeds, one of which is bone strengthening. Therefore, the lack of it results in the thinning of the bone mass, which eventually makes it fragile. The condition of bone thinning is known as osteoporosis, which is most common in women but sometimes shows up in older men due to low testosterone.

5. Unpredictable Mood Swings

Another function of testosterone is mood regulation. Therefore, it makes sense that men with low testosterone are bound to have mood swings.

This is why men with low testosterone levels are prone to depression and are easily irritated. Another symptom of low testosterone levels is a lack of focus.

With that said, if you ever find yourself having mood swings, you might want to swing by your physician and have your testosterone levels checked.

6. Stubborn Belly Fat

Have you ever wondered why men struggle with belly fat as they age? While this occurs mostly because of poor eating habits, others may still have the same issue despite their healthy eating habits. The answer to the “mystery” is accessible — low testosterone. Whenever testosterone levels take a dip, estrogen levels increase.

This is why men with low testosterone start developing feminine-like features, which includes fat accumulation. In severe cases, men with low testosterone can develop gynecomastia — a medical term referring to breast enlargement due to high estrogen levels in a man’s bloodstream.

Also, without the normal testosterone count in your bloodstream, fat cells, especially around the belly, produce the aromatase enzyme.

The aromatase enzyme is tasked with the conversion of testosterone into estrogen. If left unchecked, the belly fat will result in fat deposits in your thighs, chest, and hip areas. This should make it harder for you to shed fat.

Whenever you find yourself in such a predicament, it is strongly recommended you take the necessary steps to boost your testosterone levels.

You can do so by taking prescribed testosterone supplements and exercising regularly. A dietary change is also fundamental, as some foods are a natural source of testosterone.

7. Muscle Wasting

Men with high testosterone find it easier to build muscle as opposed to those with low testosterone. Muscles have androgen receptors responsible for interacting with testosterone from your bloodstream. Their interaction results in a binding that will maintain muscle fiber integrity, which results in muscle growth.

The opposite of the latter interaction results in loss of muscle fiber integrity. As a result, the process of converting muscle fiber into fat begins gradually.

Thankfully, a decrease in muscle mass due to low testosterone does not necessarily translate to loss of overall strength. Having regular cardiovascular exercises can help burn the extra fat while reigniting your testosterone levels.

8. Lethargy/Fatigue

Perennial tiredness might be a result of low testosterone levels. The correlation is relatively easy. When your testosterone levels drop, your muscle mass will drop while fat increases.

It is common knowledge that heavier individuals use lots of energy to move or work. Their breathing is also labored, taking up most of their power. This is why overweight individuals feel groggy most of the time.

It is also important to acknowledge the many causes of fatigue besides low testosterone levels. Most ailments tend to drain one’s energy.

Your thyroid might be defective, thus not producing enough thyroid hormone, resulting in perennial fatigue. That is why you need to visit your doctor to be sure.

9. Low Libido

Testosterone is responsible for the development of sexual organs in men. The latter explains why most men have a lower sex drive the older they get because their testosterone levels start dipping.

Thankfully, there are many ways a man can boost their testosterone levels. With that said, you should not have to wait until it is time for the decline. Ensure you are adopting habits such as exercising and eating good food, and you will maintain a good sexual drive.

10. Hair Loss

Most men who are balding make the mistake of looking everywhere else besides their testosterone levels. As mentioned earlier, testosterone is responsible for facial and chest hairs.

With that said, if the testosterone levels in your blood drop, then chances are you will start losing hair. But, some men tend to lose hair naturally with age despite maintaining an average level of testosterone.

11. Erectile Dysfunction

More men are struggling with erectile dysfunction in silence. This is because it is a touchy subject that most are not too comfortable discussing. Unfortunately, the stigma surrounding erection difficulty has made it hard for most to realize just how easy it is to fix it.

There is a chain of chemical reactions that occur before a man can achieve an erection. Nitric Oxide makes this possible, which can only be triggered in the brain when you have high levels of testosterone. If you are running low on testosterone, then, chances are, you will experience either of these two things.

First, you will always struggle “rising to the occasion.” Two, you will experience a spontaneous erection during your sleep.

Here are a few other causes of erectile dysfunction besides low testosterone:

12. Low Sperm Count

Healthy sperm count is judged by two things: the whiteness and the volume of your ejaculation. Healthy sperm is white and gooey, which makes it easy for the sperm to move around. When you have low testosterone, your ejaculation will be a little bit watery.

Low Testosterone Treatment

Once your doctor has determined you are low on testosterone, they will decide on the most appropriate treatment for you. There are five ways in which testosterone can be administered.

These include the following:

Pellets : If you prefer having testosterone pellets, then your doctor should know what to do. First, they will administer anesthesia on the area around your hips or buttocks, make a small incision on your skin, and insert the pellet. The testosterone pellet should take between three to six months to dissolve into your body, giving you the much-required testosterone boost.

Injection : If you are not afraid of needles, then you might go for the injectable option. There are two options, namely, the short-term and the long-term. The short-term injections are meant to last for a few weeks and are administered either in the skin or muscle. Long-term injections, on the other hand, are distributed in the muscle. The injections are either administered bi-weekly or monthly, depending on the option you have chosen.

Intranasal : You will get to apply a special testosterone-infused gel in your nostrils three times a day. You will have to follow the doctor’s directions in order to get the intended effects.

Buccal (oral) Administration : If you are looking to give your liver a break, then oral admiration is the way to go. The doctor will provide you with a unique drug that you will place right above your incisor or eyetooth. The drug will be released after 12 hours. The only side effect known would come in the form of mild headaches and irritation in the gums.

Side Effects of Testosterone Replacement Therapy

The testosterone treatment side effects range from mild to severe. With that said, you need to learn about them before choosing the proper testosterone treatment for you.

Some of the side effects in question include the following:

Oily skin or acne

Breast enlargement

Increased chances of causing prostate-related complications

Overstimulation of the prostate tissue may result in decreased volume and number of urinations

Increased chances of developing blood clots

Mild fluid retention

It is important to note that different people might develop other side effects. Either way, it is essential to keep your doctors in the loop so they can find ways to keep any irritability at bay for the entirety of the treatment.

Habits That Boost Testosterone Levels in Men

Having testosterone deficiency does not mean it is the end. Besides the treatments listed above, you can still boost your levels using natural methods.

These include the following:

Eat healthy : Doctors worldwide advocate for a clean, healthy diet for a plethora of reasons. One of those many reasons is because a well-balanced diet can and will boost your testosterone levels. There are certain foods that you should make a habit of consuming if you wish to restore your testosterone levels to normal (see the list below).

Lose some weight : Most people who struggle with testosterone deficiency are mostly overweight. If that is you, we suggest signing up for a weight loss regime and sticking to it. Besides increasing the testosterone levels in your bloodstream, you will also gain muscle mass, making you look much leaner.

Get adequate sleep: Sleep is one of the most underrated cures of testosterone deficiency. When you have adequate sleep, you will have enough strength and more energy to work out. However, when you are sleep deprived, then you are most likely to wake up drained.

Aerobics/strength training : if you are overweight, you might want to enroll in an aerobics/strength-training class. Such exercises will not only make your muscles more substantial and more extensive but will also accelerate the fat-burning process.

Reduce stress levels: This may include exercising or just being around people that make you happy. Also, you might want to quit any job that is giving you sleepless nights, because no amount of money is more important than your health.

Lastly, it would help if you always stayed focused and disciplined, because only you can determine how fast you get your testosterone levels up. The more disciplined and dedicated you are, the faster it will be to restore your testosterone levels.

Foods That Boost Testosterone Levels

Many foods can increase testosterone levels naturally.

Some of the foods in question include the following:

Beans

Beef

Shellfish

Tuna

Low-fat milk

Oysters

Egg yolks

Fortified cereals

There are several recipes one can use to prepare these foods to their liking. Feel free to research online in case you are out of ideas. There, you will find thousands of recipes to prepare any of the foods mentioned above.

In Conclusion

Most men dread the day their testosterone levels start dipping. This is unfortunate because it is natural and, therefore, not too serious. However, if this is the case with you, do not worry, as there are many ways you can reverse your dipping testosterone levels.

These include eating healthy and exercising. You might also want to try out TestoPrime, as it is among the best testosterone boosters and safest ways to boost your testosterone levels without worrying too much about severe side effects.

You will also have to let go of specific behaviors that are most likely to hurt your progress. Some of these behaviors include eating junk food, drinking excessive alcohol, and depriving yourself of sleep. It might be challenging initially, but with conviction backed up with action, anything is possible.

There are cases where some are born with defects, take medications, or have accidents that hurt their testosterone production. If that is the case, then your first stop should be to your doctor.

Remember to bring your medical history if you are visiting a new doctor. That way, they will know what treatment is best for you.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!