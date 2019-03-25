The 19 Most Extreme and Impressive Celebrity Fitness Transformations

Not every shredded celebrity has always been shredded. In fact, some of the most ripped guys in Hollywood started as skinny or even overweight. But when a big role comes along that requires some major changes, these guys are up for the task. We took a look at some of the best celebrity fitness transformations out there, and they’re pretty incredible changes.

See the six-pack abs, bulging muscles, and major transformations from Hollywood leading men like Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jonah Hill, Christian Bale, and Tom Hardy, plus many more. And it’s not always about muscles, either. Bale added pounds of muscle to play Vice President Dick Cheney in the biopic Vice, directed by Adam McKay.

Here are 19 guys (one 2x) that transformed their physiques for the sake of their craft.