The 19 Most Extreme and Impressive Celebrity Fitness Transformations

Chris Pratt

Why He Did It: Chris Pratt’s gotten cut multiple times throughout his career, including in preparation for Zero Dark Thirty and Moneyball, but his transformation for Guardians of the Galaxy really got him in shape. Pratt dropped 60 pounds to play Star Lord, the badass leader of the Guardians.

What He Did: As Pratt put it to Men’s Fitness, he did “Three to four hours a day of just consistent, ass-kicking hard work.” Pratt worked with a personal trainer doing sessions of P90X, boxing, kickboxing, running, swimming, as well as a triathalon to get in shape. Pratt worked with the trained six days and week to get set for Guardians and later Jurassic World.

What He Ate: Pratt changed around his diet, boosting things to consuming 4,000 calories per day to bulk up with lean muscle.

His Workout: Pratt detailed his Guardians of the Galaxy workout for Men’s Fitness, showing how he got a six-pack after being a bit pudgy for his role as Andy Dwyer in Praks and Recreation.

Chris Says: After losing the weight, Pratt said he’s committed to remaining ripped: “It gave me a sense of absolute control.”

The Extreme Fat Loss Circuit >>>