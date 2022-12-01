10. Focus on Split Routines and Steady-State Cardio

Exercise is only 15 percent of the fitness equation, according to Nelson. Still, you want to ensure you’re making your time in the gym worthwhile. For a bodybuilding effect, Nelson suggests a split routine or a push-pull routine. For weight loss or general fitness, plan workouts consisting of full-body circuits. In terms of cardio, you’re better off with steady-state work rather than intervals, which can make you hungrier (and more likely to “cheat” on your diet plan).

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!