12. Take It Easy

The good news: If you’re lifting heavy, Nelson says you only need an hour of weight training three to five days per week.

“More is not better, and harder isn’t necessarily better when it comes to getting ripped,” she says.

In addition to resting between workouts, it’s essential to take time during a workout to let your muscles recover between sets.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!