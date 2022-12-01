5. Don’t Skip Meals

When looking to lose weight, people sometimes think skipping meals is the way to “save up” calories. Nelson says this is a no-no.

“The body doesn’t work like that. It needs food to burn more calories,” she says. “If you skip meals, it thinks it’s starving, and the liver starts to produce more glucose, and this results in insulin resistance. This is all a recipe for more fat storage when you do eat.”

