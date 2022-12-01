6. Calculate Your Calorie Needs

So how much should you be eating? The right calorie count is very personal, and will vary based on your height, weight, age, daily activity level, body composition, and weight-loss or -gain goals.

“As a quick rule of thumb,” says Nelson, “you could take your goal weight and add a 0, and then factor your physical activity.” (If you’re more active, add a couple hundred calories.)

For a more detailed way to determine your baseline calorie needs, use this formula:

(10 x weight in kg) + (6.25 x height in cm) – (5 x age in years) + 5; then multiply by an activity-level value from 1.2 (sedentary) to 1.9 (extremely active)

