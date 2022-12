7. Talk to a Pro

“Remember: Substitution, not deprivation,” Nelson says. “There are plenty of healthy foods that can take the place of not-so healthy alternatives.”

Rather than totally DIYing it, consider talking to a nutritionist about how you can make healthy choices that work for you. A pro can also do the math for you, and tweak it as needed, to get you on the right program for your goals.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!