9. Drink Lots of Water

“Your muscles are 72 percent water,” says Nelson. “A hydrated muscle is a stronger muscle.”

That means being well hydrated is even more important than what you eat before a workout.

“Your body doesn’t have a water reserve for storage, so you need to replace fluids every day.”

Her recommendation: Be sure to drink 16 ounces one hour before a workout and 24 ounces for every pound lost during a training session (weigh yourself before and after your workout to measure this).

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!