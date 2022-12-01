Health & Fitness

14 Expert-Approved Fitness Tips to Help You Get Ripped

Man sitting on steps drinking water from an orange water bottle. fitness tips.
11
Mix Tape / Shutterstock 6 / 11

9. Drink Lots of Water

“Your muscles are 72 percent water,” says Nelson. “A hydrated muscle is a stronger muscle.”

That means being well hydrated is even more important than what you eat before a workout.

“Your body doesn’t have a water reserve for storage, so you need to replace fluids every day.”

Her recommendation: Be sure to drink 16 ounces one hour before a workout and 24 ounces for every pound lost during a training session (weigh yourself before and after your workout to measure this).

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Health & Fitness