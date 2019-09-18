You’re just back from a sweaty summer run and making a beeline for a cold shower. Researchers are suggesting some recovery first. The study, published in the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine, found that 15 minutes of foam rolling twice a week significantly increased flexibility after two months—which, along with strength training, plays a role in injury prevention. To get the max benefits, don’t press too hard, and tick off a checklist of body parts, spending a minute and a half on each: hamstrings, calves, quads, IT band, and glutes. Boring task, yes. But do it anyway.