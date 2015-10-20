Dave Scott is one of the winningest Ironman triathletes of all time, having taken the championship title in Hawaii six times and coming out of retirement to take second place at the age of 40. We spoke with Scott to find Ironman tips to help you finish your race faster.

His secret? A lot of hard work, practice, and learning more tricks of the trade than could be told in one sitting. In an admittedly cursory review (“we just barely hit the surface”), Scott gave us some of his top-level tips on what to do during race day — from not eating in the first transition to doing a full-body check on the bike and run.

While the Ironman (and Half-Ironman) are the kind of races that require massive amounts of training time and experience to perfect, here’s something of a head-start from one of the world’s best. Here are Ironman tips to help you get things done.