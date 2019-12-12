21 Times Hugh Jackman Proved He’s an Ageless Workout Warrior on Instagram

Even though he’s 50, Hugh Jackman can still throw down with any actor in Hollywood when it comes to working out. Playing Wolverine for over a decade will keep anyone in shape, and Jackman is the perfect example.

While his appearance in Logan is (probably) be the last time he portrays the hugely popular X-Men hero, it doesn’t mean he’ll stop hitting the gym. NOTE: This post was written in 2018.

But if his workouts are any indication, Jackman could continue playing the cigar-chomping hero for another decade or two if he wanted. Whether he’s putting up a big-money deadlift, finishing off a workout with clap pullups, or doing work with some huge dumbbells, Jackman knows how to bulk up. The Australian actor and his trainer detailed some of the training that he used to get into Wolverine shape, but he also enjoys showing it off on social media too.

Jackman is one of the 25 most ripped celebrity dudes to follow on Instagram

Here all the times that Jackman “jacked up” Instagram with his workouts:

Bonus:

View this post on Instagram Ready for you Washington D.C. #themanthemusictheshow A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jul 1, 2019 at 12:57pm PDT

21. ‘Jacked’ Jackman is back—is he working on another superhero role? Probably not, but he’s still down for a major dumbbell workout:

View this post on Instagram Gym heckler!!! #dogpound #bri #cameo A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jan 7, 2019 at 4:49am PST

20. Jackman works his triceps, chest, and shoulders with some lying skullcrushers:





19. Jackman getting his head in the game:





18. Hugh hits the bench for a dumbbell press:





17. Jackman getting his workout started up with some squats:





16. Jackman shows off some slick balancing skills with exercise ball squats:





15. Jackman works his legs and core with the sled:





14. Wolverine needs a strong core to hunt down bad guys:





13. Jackman pushes himself towards a 5-rep max on this deadlift:





12. Hugh gets his biceps pumped with some dumbbell curls:





11. Wolverine never skips leg day:





10. Hugh isn’t just about the clap pushups—he loves some clap pullups too:





9. Jackman gets his arms popping with this dumbbell move:





8. Squats are one of Jackman’s go-to moves when he’s beefing up to play Wolverine:





7. Jackman hits his core, glutes, calves, and arms with some dumbbell lunges:





6. When Hugh wants to hit a target, he can’t be stopped:





5. A pirate beard only makes deadlifts more badass:





4. Hugh pushes his way through the pain to a personal mark:





3. Jackman blasts his delts and pecs—look at those veins pop:





2. Wolverine always has a heavy load on his shoulders:





1. Jackman screams his way to a major deadlift:





